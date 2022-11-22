'India stands with Indonesia': PM Modi's grief after earthquake kills over 160

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India stood in solidarity with the people of Indonesia after a devastating earthquake that killed over 160 people and injured hundreds more.

"Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia. Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief."

163 people died after a quake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday. In videos shared on social media entire buildings could be seen shaking.

According to a report by the Associated Press, over 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 more suffered minor injuries.

It is not yet clear how many remain missing. Rescuers continue to search for bodies and survivors amid the rubble of buildings.

Excavators, trucks, and other heavy equipment sent overnight reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, which lies south of Jakarta.

Initial rescue efforts have been hindered by several factors, including damaged roads and bridges, power outages, and shortage of equipment to move rubble.

Tuesday saw an improvement in the availability of power and phone services.

Indonesia president Joko Widodo - who this month led his country as it hosted the 2022 G20 summit - said his government would offer financial compensation.

Widodo visited the epicenter - the town of Cianjur in west Java - and ordered teams to prioritise saving people trapped under rubble and to urgently access areas blocked by landslides.

