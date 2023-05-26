Indus Waters Treaty task force for speedy completion of projects in J&K

A task force overseeing India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty on Friday emphasised the need to complete various hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the better utilisation of the country’s rights to river waters.

The meeting took stock of progress on various hydropower projects in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT photo)

The second meeting of the inter-ministerial task force, formed in December 2016 to look into all the strategic aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, was chaired in Srinagar by deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri.

The meeting took stock of progress on various hydropower projects in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was noted that progress had been made on several fronts and emphasis was laid on completing the works on all the Indus Basin projects in a timely manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty,” said an official statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of India formally informing Pakistan of its intention to modify the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which sets out a mechanism for management of cross-border rivers, because of Islamabad’s “intransigence” in implementing the pact.

The meeting was attended by the principal secretary of the power development department of Jammu and Kashmir and officials of agencies executing the hydropower projects.

Officials from relevant union ministries and agencies, including the external affairs ministry and Indus waters commissioner from the ministry of Jal Shakti, attended the meeting.

During a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Misri called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and informed him of efforts to monitor the implementation of hydropower projects in the Indus Basin under the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, the statement said.

Sinha assured Misri of the full cooperation of the union territory administration for the national endeavour.

The Indian side sent a notice for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan through the Commissioners for Indus Waters of the two sides on January 25 this year.

India was forced to issue the notice as Pakistan’s actions had “adversely impinged” on provisions of the treaty and their implementation, officials had said at the said.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in September 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan and was brokered by the World Bank.

It has been the most durable treaty between the two countries but has come under considerable pressure in recent years as bilateral ties plunged to an all-time low due to tensions related to terrorism and Jammu and Kashmir.

Misri also met top military and security officials and was briefed on the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Misri appreciated the role of various stakeholders in the successful holding of the G20 working group meeting on tourism in Srinagar during May 22-24.

