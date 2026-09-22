India strongly condemns Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan: 'Such aggression goes against regional peace'

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan, saying that such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour go against regional peace and security.

Pakistan said its attack killed 28 militants in Afghanistan, while Kabul reported the death of three civilians. (AFP)

New Delhi also reaffirmed its "steadfast support" for Afghanistan. India's statement came after Pakistani fighter jets reportedly struck sites in eastern Afghanistan, leaving at least three civilians dead.

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Pakistan said its attack killed 28 militants in Afghanistan, while Kabul reported the death of three civilians and injuries to four others, a toll also confirmed by the United Nations.

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Speaking at the bi-weekly press briefing, minister of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan. The airstrikes were launched on Afghanistan in its Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these airstrikes, several civilians have been killed. We deeply offer our condolences on the precious lives lost.”

Jaiswal said India hoped that those injured in the strikes recover soon.

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{{^usCountry}} Further condemning Islamabad, the spokesperson said, "Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that goes against regional peace and security... It is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further condemning Islamabad, the spokesperson said, "Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that goes against regional peace and security... It is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side." {{/usCountry}}

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"We also reaffirm our steadfast support for Afghanistan, for its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, as also for the welfare and well-being of its people," Jaiswal added.

Pakistani airstrikes hit Afghanistan

Pakistan on Monday said it launched airstrikes in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, claiming to have killed 28 'militants', with one security official reportedly saying that two Afghan provinces were targeted.

The strikes happened in the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Kunar, Reuters reported, citing a Pakistani official.

Afghan Taliban officials accused Pakistan of killing at least three civilians in the overnight airstrikes. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan later confirmed the deaths of a man, a woman and a girl.

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Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Taliban-run Afghan government, said the Afghan side "will respond appropriately to this aggression."

The latest attacks broke nearly three months of relative calm between the two countries.

Taliban's foreign ministry said it summoned Pakistan's chargé d’affaires in Kabul and handed him a protest note.

India on Pak's 'terrorism' remark

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also responded to a question on Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's remark on defeating terrorism.

Munir had said that the Pakistani armed forces remain determined to defeat terrorism.

To this, Jaiswal said, "Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment, and they must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes what they say they are going to do."