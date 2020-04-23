e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India studying Trump order barring immigration

India studying Trump order barring immigration

Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he had signed the “very powerful order” aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans laid off because of the Covid-19 crisis.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:00 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian officials have said in the past that Indian immigrants in the US have played a key role in the development of the American economy, especially in the IT and services sectors.
Indian officials have said in the past that Indian immigrants in the US have played a key role in the development of the American economy, especially in the IT and services sectors.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Indian government is studying the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to temporarily stop immigration for 60 days though it believes such programmes have benefited the economies of both countries, people familiar with developments said on Thursday.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday he had signed the “very powerful order” aimed at protecting the jobs of Americans laid off because of the Covid-19 crisis. The order said the suspension of immigration will affect those legally seeking to enter the US for employment but not people who are already in the country.

“We have taken note of the order which was signed yesterday and are studying it. It doesn’t cover non-immigrant visas and these programmes have benefited the economies of both countries,” said one of the people cited above on condition of anonymity.

People-to-people contacts are the bedrock of relations between India and the US and New Delhi’s expectation is that visa programmes which have benefited both sides will continue, the people said.

Indian officials have said in the past that Indian immigrants in the US have played a key role in the development of the American economy, especially in the IT and services sectors.

The Indian side recently asked the US to extend the validity of visas, including H-1B and other types of visas, held by Indian nationals who have been hit by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla had taken up the matter during his telephone conversation with US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun on April 8, when the two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter the pandemic and ensure the availability of essential medicines and equipment.

Following the sharp economic downturn and suspension of business operations triggered by the pandemic, a lot of US firms employing H-1B visa holders had laid off numerous employees.

If an employer terminates the contract of H-1B visa holders, the employees need to find new employment within 60 days to retain their status or face the prospect of being deported to their home countries. This existing rule has exacerbated the problems of H-1B visa holders who were laid off.

Explaining the reasons behind the executive order, Trump told reporters on Wednesday: “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labour flown in from abroad.”

Trump said without the order, the US would face a protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment, if labour supply outpaced demand.

The White House also said in a statement the administration would monitor the labour market and decide whether the order should be extended after 60 days.

tags
top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India studying Trump order barring immigration
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
India slowed doubling rate of Covid-19 cases, ramped up testing: Officials
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
LIVE| ICMR looking into kits sourced from China: Govt official
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
CSK picked Dhoni over me, that was dagger to my heart: Dinesh Karthik
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Ramazan 2020 Moon Sighting Live Updates: Muslims to look for crescent moon
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news