India successfully test fires Agni-1 ballistic missile

India on Friday successfully test-fired the short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1’ from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, the defence ministry said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.

India on Friday successfully test-fired the short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1’

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The Agni series missiles — Agni-1 to Agni-4 — have strike ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km and are already operationally deployed.

More to come.

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