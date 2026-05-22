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India successfully test fires Agni-1 ballistic missile
The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.
Published on: May 22, 2026 08:53 pm IST
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India on Friday successfully test-fired the short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1’ from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, the defence ministry said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.
The Agni series missiles — Agni-1 to Agni-4 — have strike ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km and are already operationally deployed.
More to come.
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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