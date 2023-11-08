Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

PTI |
Nov 08, 2023 05:30 AM IST

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in view of the country's defence requirements

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a Defence official said.

The Pralay missile (ANI)

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in view of the country's defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan, he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The missile, launched around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said, adding that a battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline.

'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle.

Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), he said.

He said 'Pralay' missile can be compared with China's 'Dong Feng 12' and Russia's 'Iskander', which was used in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Pakistan also has tactical ballistic missiles in its defence system.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha drdo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP