india news

India surpasses single day record with over 3 million Covid-19 vaccinations in one day

A total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the country making it the highest coverage in a single day.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.(Reuters)

As the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country, India has administered a total of 3,29,47,432 vaccinations so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

More than 1 crore beneficiaries aged over 60 years have been covered in the vaccination drive in just 15 days.

"These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers who received their 1st dose, 44,58,616 health care workers who received their 2nd dose, 74,74,406 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 14,09,332 Front Line Workers (2nd Dose), 18,88,727 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," read the statement.

"As on Day 59 of the vaccination drive on March 15, a total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,27,099 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,919 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,12,295 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine," said the ministry

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, including 8,73,350 samples tested on March 15.

As many as 24,492 new Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

covid-19 coronavirus mohfw covid-19 vaccination drive
