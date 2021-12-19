Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India, Tajikistan hold talks on Afghan crisis
india news

India, Tajikistan hold talks on Afghan crisis

Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.
Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 04:43 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi

The situation in Afghanistan, regional security, trade and connectivity figured in a meeting between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in New Delhi on Saturday.

Muhriddin is on a three-day visit to India and will join his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday. The Afghanistan crisis is expected to be discussed at the dialogue.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Muhriddin, Jaishankar said India and Tajikistan, as neighbours of Afghanistan, “have been very concerned at the developments there”. A statement from the Tajik foreign ministry said the two discussed the security situation in the region.

Also read | Afghanistan: Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

Jaishankar thanked Tajikistan for the “tremendous support that you gave us during the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan in August and September”.

“Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin... Valued his insights on regional developments,” he tweeted after the meeting.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india tajikistan afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP