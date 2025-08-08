India tariff news LIVE updates: Trump rules out trade talks; Moody's India GDP forecast out
India tariff news LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing tariff tussle between India and the United States, US President Donald Trump ruled out trade talks with New Delhi unless the tariff issue is resolved. India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) since March, with an aim to more than double the bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed....Read More
Trump's remark comes a day after the US imposed punishing 50% tariffs on India. Half of these tariffs came into effect on Thursday, and the other half, imposed as a penalty for buying oil from Russia, will come into effect on August 27.
As the situation develops, Moody's Ratings on Friday said India's GDP growth is likely to slow down by about 30 basis points to 6 per cent in the current fiscal if the US implements 50 per cent tariffs.
However, resilient domestic demand and the strength of the services sector will mitigate the strain on India, Moody's said, adding that India's response to high US tariffs will ultimately determine the effect on its growth, inflation and external position.
India-US tariff: Russian oil behind additional tariff
On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, in addition to an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total duty to 50 per cent effective August 27.
The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.
The imposition of an additional 25% duty on India is a “national security issue” associated with New Delhi’s “abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil”, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said.
US-India tariff updates: What do we know?
- Since 2022, India has increasingly ramped up its crude oil imports from Russia as demand from the latter's traditional offtakers dried up amid sanctions tied to its invasion of Ukraine.
- Putin held talks with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at the Kremlin on Thursday, with Russia's state-run RIA news agency reporting that they had stressed their commitment to a "strategic partnership".
- The 50 per cent tariff on India compares with the 15-20 per cent duty for other Asia-Pacific countries.
- Dammu Ravi, secretary of economic relations in India's external affairs ministry, told reporters that the US tariff hike “lacks logic”.
India tariff news LIVE updates | India open to reducing oil imports from Russia as part of tariff settlement: Report
India is open to scaling back oil imports from Russia and making deals elsewhere, including the United States, Reuters reported quoting two Indian sources.
India tariff news LIVE updates | India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump's tariffs: Report
India has put a hold on its plans to buy US arms after the tariffs imposed on US President Donald Trump, Reuters reported Friday while citing three Indian officials familiar with the matter. India had earlier planned to send Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Washington, with an announcement on some purchases being in the works. However, two of the three officials, according to Reuters, said that the trip had now been cancelled.
India tariff news LIVE updates: Nifty, Sensex witness longest weekly losing streak after tariff reports
Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex posted their sixth straight weekly loss amid the US tariffs and trade uncertainty. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex dropped 0.95% each to 24,363.3 points and 79,857.79, Reuters reported.
India tariff news LIVE updates: US gold futures hit record amid tariff reports on imported bars
US gold futures surged to a record on Friday after reports that Washington imposed tariffs on imports of 1 kg bullion bars, widening the spread between New York futures and spot prices.
December US gold futures jumped 1% to $3,489.40, after hitting a record $3,534.10.
India tariff news LIVE updates: Kerala finance minister terms Trump's tariff as 'bullying' tactic
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said the United States' recent decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods was a "bullying tactic" to control the country's economy.
The minister said that the US was trying to bully India into accepting more imports from America as "our purchasing power has increased manifold".
India tariff news LIVE updates: Moody's ratings forecast on India's GDP
Moody's Ratings on Friday said India's GDP growth is likely to slow down by about 30 basis points to 6 per cent in the current fiscal if the US implements 50 per cent tariffs from August 27.