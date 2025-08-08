India tariff news LIVE updates: Trump rules out trade talks; Moody's India GDP forecast out

India tariff news LIVE updates: On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports.

India tariff news LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing tariff tussle between India and the United States, US President Donald Trump ruled out trade talks with New Delhi unless the tariff issue is resolved. India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) since March, with an aim to more than double the bilateral trade in goods and services to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed....Read More

Trump's remark comes a day after the US imposed punishing 50% tariffs on India. Half of these tariffs came into effect on Thursday, and the other half, imposed as a penalty for buying oil from Russia, will come into effect on August 27.

As the situation develops, Moody's Ratings on Friday said India's GDP growth is likely to slow down by about 30 basis points to 6 per cent in the current fiscal if the US implements 50 per cent tariffs.

However, resilient domestic demand and the strength of the services sector will mitigate the strain on India, Moody's said, adding that India's response to high US tariffs will ultimately determine the effect on its growth, inflation and external position.

India-US tariff: Russian oil behind additional tariff

On August 6, the US announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, in addition to an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total duty to 50 per cent effective August 27.

The White House said the measure responds to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The imposition of an additional 25% duty on India is a “national security issue” associated with New Delhi’s “abject refusal to stop buying Russian oil”, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said.

US-India tariff updates: What do we know?