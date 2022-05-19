India tests indigenous anti-ship missile in a boost to self-reliance

NEW DELHI India on Wednesday successfully tested an indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile for the first time, officials familiar with the matter said. The missile was test-fired from a Seaking helicopter of the Indian Navy at the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur off the Odisha coast, a defence ministry statement said.

The test was conducted jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the navy. “The mission met all its objectives. It is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy,” the ministry said.

The missile followed the desired sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating control, guidance and mission algorithms, it added. The test comes at a time when self-reliance in defence is a top priority for the government.

“All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events,” the statement said.

The missile employs several new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter, and its guidance system consists of a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics, said officials familiar with the development.

Congratulating DRDO and navy, defence minister Rajnath Singh said India had attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems. DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team for successfully proving mission objectives, while adding that the weapon would strengthen the navy’s offensive capability.