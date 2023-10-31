India ties facing a difficult moment, in contact with S Jaishankar: Canadian FM

Toronto: In the first confirmation of continuing engagement at the highest levels, Canada’s foreign minister has said that she has been in touch with External affairs minister S Jaishankar through the current crisis in the relationship with India.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past Indian PM Narendra Modi at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September. (AP)

During the course of a Q&A session at an event in Toronto on Monday, Mélanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, said, “I’ve been in contact with the foreign minister, minister Jaishankar and we will continue to do so.”

This is the first acknowledgement from either side that ministerial contacts are ongoing.

Joly appeared to attempt downplaying the escalation in friction between the two countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in the House of Commons on September 18 that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia.

During her speech at the Economic Club of Canada, she said, “It is important to remember this is one moment in a relationship that spans decades and is built upon strong connection between our two people.”

She said the relationship was “facing a difficult moment.”

She, however, stressed, “We stand by the decision to inform Canadians of credible allegations around the killing of a Canadian citizen. This is, at its core, a question of protecting our national sovereignty and Canadians’ safety. In addressing this serious matter, we remain engaged with the Indian Government.”

Joly said she will continue to speak to her Indian counterpart as Canada has “a long-term approach when it comes to India.”

Joly was speaking on “the state of play on the world stage and how Canada is focusing its efforts to increase our resilience, build new coalitions, and lead in a fractured world.”

She said Canada’s foreign policy will be guided by “two principles”: “Vigorously defending our sovereignty. Using pragmatic diplomacy.”

“We cannot afford to close ourselves off from those with whom we do not agree. Therefore, with rare exceptions, Canada will engage,” she said.

“Our sovereignty survives best in a system based on clear and fair rules that foster predictability. And we will continue to champion that system, without ever compromising on our values. But we must be pragmatic,” she added.

In the immediate aftermath of Trudeau’s statement, which New Delhi described as “absurd” and “motivated”, both countries expelled a diplomat each since. Earlier this month, 41 Canadian diplomats were pulled from India after New Delhi said they would lose diplomatic immunity if they remained in station. Canada described that act as “mass expulsion” of its diplomats, while India has argued it wanted “parity” in the numbers of diplomats.

Nijjar, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice’s principal in British Columbia, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara that he headed in the town of Surrey.

While India had accused Nijjar of being a terrorist, the charges against him were never tested in a Canadian court. Canada is yet to provide any evidence of New Delhi’s involvement in the killing.

