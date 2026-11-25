Skyroot Aerospace Co-Founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana on Wednesday said India is poised to emerge as one of the most important countries in the global space sector, with Indian talent expected to drive major achievements in the coming decades.

"The future is full of communication, tourism, manufacturing, earth observation from space," Chandana said. (PTI) more less

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Chandana was speaking at the 45th Vikram Sarabhai Memorial Lecture on "Find Your Space in Space: The Story of a 2026 Spacepreneur – Roots to Wings: From Vikram Sarabhai to Vikram-1, and Beyond".

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Recalling the vision of India's space programme, he said it was inspired by Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who wanted the country to be second to none in applying advanced technologies for the benefit of the common man.

"That started the journey of ISRO and India's space programme," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandana said the first private rocket launch by Skyroot Aerospace was only a beginning, adding that the seeds sown in India's private space sector would grow into a much larger ecosystem in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandana said the first private rocket launch by Skyroot Aerospace was only a beginning, adding that the seeds sown in India's private space sector would grow into a much larger ecosystem in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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Major developments in the space sector would have a ripple effect and contribute to India's growing global prominence, he said.

"India is going to be one of the most important countries in the space sector globally, and Indian talent is going to be a phenomenal source of space achievements in the coming decades," Chandana said.

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Predicting rapid technological advancement, Chandana said humanity could make more progress in the next 10 years than it had achieved over the previous 200 years.

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The space sector was one of the biggest career opportunities for young people, he said, urging them to join emerging space companies or venture into entrepreneurship in the sector.

"The future is full of communication, tourism, manufacturing, earth observation from space," Chandana said.

Skyroot Aerospace developed India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, and launched it on July 18, 2026.

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A team of more than 1,000 engineers and nearly 400 domestic suppliers played a key role in developing the rocket, Chandana noted.