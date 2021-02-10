India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha

India will continue discussions with China to achieve disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual control (LAC) and to restore peace and tranquillity at “an early date”, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from Congress MP Manish Tiwari in the Lok Sabha, Muraleedharan said the Chinese side made “several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo” in the western sector of the LAC since April-May 2020.

“These attempts have been responded to appropriately by our armed forces. It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are unacceptable. These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector,” he said in a written reply.

The government will “continue discussions with the Chinese side to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas at an early date”, Muraleedharan said.

The written answer was submitted in the Lok Sabha at around the time China’s defence ministry announced in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake. People familiar with developments said in New Delhi that both sides were pulling back armoured elements, including tanks, from heights around the lake.

Muraleedharan also said external affairs minister S Jaishankar had spoken on telephone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 17 last year, and the two ministers had met in Moscow on September 10.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions,” he said.

Jaishankar and Wang also agreed both sides “shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters”, Muraleedharan said.

Diplomatic and military engagements with the Chinese side have continued in order to ensure complete disengagement at all friction points on the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, he said. Six meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs and nine meetings of military commanders have been held so far.