India to demarche Canada on Khalistanis targeting Indian diplomats

India has asked Canada to urgently act against so-called Khalistan extremists who are planning to take out a protest march to Indian embassies in Toronto and Vancouver after deliberately trying to blame Indian diplomats and security agencies for the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was killed in an inter-gang warfare on June 19 in Sikh dominated Surrey town in Vancouver. Nijjar had links with the proscribed organization SFJ, which is led by a US-based designated terrorist.

Khalistan extremists are taking out protest rallies on July 8 in Toronto and Vancouver

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the long weekend holiday in Canada, the Indian High Commission is expected to demarche the Justin Trudeau government on Monday and ask the Federal Government to take action against Khalistan extremists for naming and threatening Indian diplomats. While the poster for protest rally in Toronto on July 8 names Indian High Commissioner Saurav Kumar Sharma and Counsellor Apurva Srivastava with photos, posters of a simultaneous rally in Vancouver names the High Commissioner and Consul General Vancouver Manish.

A poster for protest rally on July 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such is the gall of the Khalistan extremists that phone numbers of the organizers of protest rally are printed on the posters along with photos of their targets that is Indian diplomats. “Since the identities of those threatening Indian diplomats is known, the Canadian government this time has no excuses for not taking action or dismissing this threat as a legitimate democratic right of the protestors", said an official.

It is understood that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has already contacted the Indian High Commission in Toronto and Vancouver and have decided to give personal security to Indian diplomats including the High Commissioner and the Counsel General.

Despite New Delhi raising the threat of these Khalistan extremists to the Indian diaspora with the Justin Trudeau government, the latter chooses to take no action against these violent elements as the separatists Sikh constitute a vote bank for the present government. The Khalistan extremists have virtually been given a free pass by the Trudeau regime with the former defacing Indian temples and targeting the Indian non-Sikh community. While the Vancouver protest rally will start from Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara, which had been taken over by Nijjar and his cronies, it will culminate at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver. The Toronto protest rally will start from Malton and proceed towards the Indian High Commission in Toronto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the pressure on Indian diplomats, the SFJ has taken to social media to announce “kill India” rallies in eight countries on the same day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail