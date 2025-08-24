‘India to export EVs to 100 countries': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that India is going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries across the world. He made the announcement while speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum. PM Modi also highlighted India’s achievements in the space sector and said that in the last 11 years, India has completed over 60 space missions and there are many more missions lined up.(File/ANI)

PM Modi added that a “very big program” related to this will be conducted on Tuesday, August 26. However, he did not give much detail about the program.

“I want to tell you about another achievement of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after two days on 26th August,” he said.

1st ‘Made in India’ chip by year-end

PM Modi made several announcements during the summit, one of the biggest ones of which was that by the end of the year, India’s first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip will be available in the market.

He said that semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India and that decades ago, the country had missed the chance to enter semiconductor manufacturing, however, the situation has now changed.

“We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50–60 years ago, but India missed that too, and the same thing continued for many years to come. Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India,” he said.

“By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market,” he added.

Shoutout to Shubhanshu Shukla

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s achievements in the space sector, particularly in the last decade. He said that in the last 11 years, India has completed over 60 space missions and there are many more missions lined up.

Giving a shoutout to Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, he said, “ There are many missions lined up. This year, we have also achieved the capability of space docking. This is a big achievement for our future missions. Now India is preparing to send its astronauts to space through the Gaganyaan mission, and in this, we are going to get a lot of help from the experience of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla”.

(With inputs from ANI)