First made-in-India semiconductor chip by year-end, working on 6G, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India’s first domestically manufactured semiconductor chip will be available in the market by the end of 2025. He also said that the government is pushing ahead swiftly on developing a Made-in-India 6G network. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File photo/Reuters)

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum, Modi claimed India had missed the chance to enter semiconductor manufacturing decades ago but the situation has now changed.

“We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50–60 years ago, but India missed that too, and the same thing continued for many years to come. Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India,” he said.

Modi added that the first homegrown chip will be available by year-end. “By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the ongoing efforts in telecom technology. “We are working rapidly on Made in India 6G,” he said, underscoring the government’s focus on keeping pace with global advancements.

EV exports to reach 100 nations

Modi further said that India is set to become a major player in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. He said the country is preparing to export EVs to as many as 100 nations.

During his address, the Prime Minister announced, "I want to tell you about another success of India. India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big program related to this is also being held after 2 days on 26th August."

Lauding the growing Indian Economy, Modi said, “India, which follows the mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform, is today in a position to take the world out of slow growth rate. We are not the people who sit on the banks of stagnant water and throw pebbles. We are the people who can turn the fast-flowing stream.”