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India to hand over patrol vessel to Seychelles during PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over a patrol vessel as India and Seychelles deepen maritime security and defence cooperation.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 07:13 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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India will hand over a patrol vessel to Seychelles during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago this week as part of efforts to bolster the collective security and surveillance mechanisms of smaller countries in the region, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie in New Delhi (PTI)

Modi is set to visit Seychelles during June 27-29 to join the golden jubilee celebrations of the country’s national day as the guest of honour, the external affairs ministry announced on Thursday. A contingent of the Indian defence forces, including two Indian Navy ships, will participate in the celebrations, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides.

The prime minister will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie to review bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and international issues, and also address the National Assembly of Seychelles. Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to address an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly, the people said.

The external affairs ministry said Seychelles has a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) as a key maritime neighbour, and the visit will reinforce the shared commitment to enhance bilateral relations.

An archipelago of 115 islands astride strategic sea lines of communication near the Mozambique Channel, Seychelles has limited surveillance capabilities and relies on India as a partner to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and other transnational threats in the western Indian Ocean, the people said.

During Herminie’s visit to India in February, India announced a special economic package of $175 million — including a $125-million line of credit and a grant of $50 million — and both sides adopted the Joint Vision SESEL (Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages), a roadmap covering renewable energy, digital governance, healthcare and maritime surveillance. Several projects under these initiatives are set to be inaugurated on June 28, the people said.

The Indian diaspora of about 15,000 — nearly 12% of Seychelles’ population of 133,000 — includes 6,000 PIOs of Gujarati and Tamil descent and 9,000 Indian nationals. Modi will interact with community members on June 28.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

seychelles patrol vessel
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