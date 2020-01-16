e-paper
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet

India is hosting the meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO for the first time.

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS)
         

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will be invited to India to attend the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the government said on Thursday.

“As per the established practice & procedure within SCO all 8 members of SCO, as well as 4 observer states & other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

India is hosting the meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO for the first time.

‘Desperate measures’: Govt on China-backed Pak bid to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
4 convicts for 2012 gang rape can’t be hanged on Jan 22, says Delhi judge citing jail rules
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
SUV battles shifting to MPV wars? Hyundai readying car that could rival Ertiga
When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
