India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet

india

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 17:02 IST

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will be invited to India to attend the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the government said on Thursday.

“As per the established practice & procedure within SCO all 8 members of SCO, as well as 4 observer states & other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

India is hosting the meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO for the first time.