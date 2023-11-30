India to buy 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers: Features, capabilities and all you need to know

India on Thursday cleared the proposal to procure an additional batch of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) and around 150 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ to boost the overall combat capability of the armed forces. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet.

All you need to know about Tejas LCA:

Tejas is primarily known as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to meet the requirements of the Indian Air Force and Navy. With the additional fleet, the number of indigenously-developed Tejas Mark 1A aircraft being procured by the IAF would go up to 180. According to the IAF, Tejas would be the largest fleet of fighter aircraft to be operated by it. The Tejas Mk-1A represents an upgraded version of the original Tejas Mk-1. The aircraft is a single-seat, single-engine multirole fighter designed for air superiority, ground attack, and maritime roles. It features modern avionics, radar systems, electronic warfare suites, and other advanced systems to enhance its combat capabilities. The Mk-1A variant is equipped with an advanced radar system, likely the Uttam AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar, which provides improved situational awareness and targeting capabilities. Tejas Mk-1A is capable of carrying a variety of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, making it a versatile platform for different mission scenarios. The integration of modern weapon systems enhances its precision strike capabilities and overall effectiveness in combat situations. The nod for the additional batch is seen as a significant step in strengthening India's self-reliance in defence production and reducing dependence on foreign-made aircraft.

Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’.(ANI)

The approval for over 150 Prachand helicopters comes weeks after the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The formal induction ceremony took place in Jodhpur, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

All you need to know about Prachand attack helicopters:

The LCH is named "Prachanda," emphasizing its power and versatility. The induction is timed during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the nation's freedom, and signifies a future where the IAF aims to be a leading global force. The LCH is the result of two decades of research and development efforts, addressing the need for indigenous attack helicopters since the Kargil War in 1999. The LCH is described as a Multi-Role Combat Helicopter with potent ground attack and aerial combat capabilities. Prachand attack helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection, and formidable night attack capabilities. The helicopter is equipped with advanced navigation systems, close combat guns, and air-to-air missiles. Capable of operating in high-altitude terrain, it can perform precision strikes on high-altitude targets. Personnel for the 143-helicopter unit have been selected based on professional competence to ensure the operationalization of the unit. The LCH is the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhary, emphasized that the LCH adds a unique capability to the IAF's combat potential, with offensive potential comparable to or better than most global attack helicopters.

