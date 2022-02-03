Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, UK discuss UNSC agenda, priorities at New Delhi meet: MEA
india news

India, UK discuss UNSC agenda, priorities at New Delhi meet: MEA

The ministry of external affairs said the two sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.(MINT_PRINT)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India and the United Kingdom held consultations in New Delhi on Thursday over issues related to the United Nations.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA), in a statement, said the two sides briefed each other on their respective priorities in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Discussions focused on issues related to the UNSC agenda, in particular counterterrorism, peacekeeping, working methods of UNSC Sanctions Committees and UNSC reforms, the MEA said.

The two sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments. “The Indian side conveyed its best wishes to the UK for its upcoming Presidency of the UN Security Council in April 2022.”

The two sides also agreed to work closely together across multilateral platforms and looked forward to deepening cooperation in the framework of the Commonwealth, in particular leading upto the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) Summit in June 2022, the MEA added.

UK foreign secretary earlier said she spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Russian aggression against Ukraine featured in the talks.

Also, they discussed closer defence and security cooperation, besides free trade agreement between the two nations.

