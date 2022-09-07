Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, UK organise virtual cybersecurity exercise for 26 countries

Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:54 PM IST

The exercise is a part of the India-led International Counter Ransomware Initiative- Resilience Working Group, facilitated by the British Aerospace (BAE) Systems

The aim is to simulate a large cyber security incident affecting organisations within a country. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the UK government on Tuesday jointly conducted the virtual Cyber Security Exercise for 26 countries.

The exercise is a part of the India-led International Counter Ransomware Initiative- Resilience Working Group, facilitated by the British Aerospace (BAE) Systems.

“The aim to organise this virtual Cyber Exercise on Ransomware Resilience is to simulate a large, wide-spread cyber security incident affecting organisations within a country,” said the NSCS statement.

The exercise involved the National Cyber Crisis Management Teams of CRI partner nations dealing with ransomware attacks on multiple electricity distribution companies.

“These companies are responsible for the distribution of electricity to domestic customers and are the last link to the public supply. The exercise explores the complexity of decision-making around response to ransomware on Critical National Infrastructure,” the notice said.

“This exercise has been designed to support the mission of the CRI, and aims to allow participating CRI Members to test their capability to respond to a major ransomware incident; Demonstrates the benefit of sharing information and collaborating during a major incident; provide opportunities for the CRI Nations to share their approaches to countering ransomware,” NSCS added.

