India, US agree to work on strengthening bilateral global partnership

The India-US foreign office consultations provided an opportunity to the two sides to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine
Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI/MEA Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: India and the US on Monday agreed to work together to strengthen the bilateral global partnership regarding supply chains, critical technologies, health security, climate actions and terrorism. This was decided at the India-US foreign office consultations co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and US under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides followed up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with President Joe Biden in Washington last September 2021 and reviewed progress in various domains under the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership.

“Given their shared democratic values and convergences of strategic interests, foreign secretary Shringla and under secretary Nuland agreed to work together to strengthen the India-US global partnership regarding supply chains, critical technologies, health security, climate actions and clean energy and terrorism,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following up on meetings of the Quad leaders, the two sides expressed a “keen desire to implement quickly the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries” in the region.

The consultations also provided an opportunity to the two sides to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, the statement said without giving details. Shringla and Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues.

Both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including meetings of bilateral mechanisms that have led to enhanced cooperation across all pillars of the bilateral agenda.

They also noted the close cooperation between the delegations of the two countries at the UN Security Council, where India is a non-permanent member, and reiterated their desire to intensify cooperation in multilateral forums and international organisations.

Both sides also looked forward to the India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting to be held in Washington. They agreed to hold the next foreign office consultations in Washington.

