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India, US strike critical minerals deal amid China concerns

India, US strike critical minerals deal amid China concerns

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India and the US on Tuesday firmed up a key framework for cooperation in ensuring steady supplies of critical minerals, a move that comes amid growing concerns over China's export controls on rare earth elements and strategic metals vital for global technology supply chains.

India, US strike critical minerals deal amid China concerns

The framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals was signed on the sidelines of the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"It is something very timely and critical," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"This framework aims to deepen our cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling and related investment," he said.

The external affairs minister said the framework will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help financing of projects as well as ensuring effective management of critical minerals and rare earths.

"It is one more sign of how close our cooperation has been in a world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities," he said.

"I'm glad we were able to sign this because in addition to being an important document and important agreement, it brings a tangible example of the strategic partnership between the US and India," he said.

The Pax Silica initiative was launched in December to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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