India-US trade deal LIVE: Indian goods worth $10 billion may get zero-duty access

India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

India-US trade deal LIVE updates: After months of negotiations, India and the US recently saw a big breakthrough in their trade ties as they finalised a deal, effectively reducing the US tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from a whopping 50% that was imposed back in August 2025. People aware of the development have told HT that the deal not only exponentially cuts tariffs but also exempts Indian dairy and “sensitive” agriculture items from its ambit. Besides, Indian goods worth $10 billion may get a zero-duty entry into the US, according to US’ Annexure III, which is Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners (PTAAP). As stated in an earlier HT report, about 2,000 products in sectors such as natural resources, coffee, tea, fruits such as bananas and oranges, tomatoes, and fruit juices, are eligible for reduced or zero duties under PTAAP. The US reportedly does not levy any tariff on these items for anyone. Here are some key pointers on the India-US trade deal: Tariffs down to 18%: Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have confirmed that India and the US have arrived on a trade deal as part of which Indian goods will face a reduced US tariff of 18%. The figure comes out after the removal of 25% additional penalties that were imposed on India citing its oil trade with Russia, and the reduction in reciprocal tariffs of 25% to 18%. India to buy goods worth $500 billion? While there hasn't been any details from India on it, Trump has also claimed that under the new trade deal, New Delhi has agreed to buy American goods, including energy, worth more than $500 billion. Indian tariffs on US down to zero? After the announcement of the trade deal, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said in a post on X that India would lower tariffs on several American agricultural and industrial goods to 0%, a claim not confirmed by Indian authorities so far. Where does the India-Russia oil trade stand? Not just Greer's claim on zero tariffs on some US goods, India has also not confirmed Trump's claim that PM Modi has agreed to end the oil trade between New Delhi and Moscow. The energy trade between the two countries was cited as reason when Trump doubled tariffs on India to 50% back in August 2025. India safeguards agri, dairy sectors: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said that the sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors were safeguarded in the trade deal with the US. However, he also reportedly said that the pact will boost labour-intensive and export-oriented sectors. Jamieson Greer also told CNBC in an interview that India was protecting agricultural goods. ...Read More

