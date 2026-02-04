India-US trade deal: Which Indian sectors are likely to feel relief?

The newly announced trade deal between India and the United States is expected to deliver a major boost to several export-oriented and labour-intensive sectors, after Washington agreed to slash tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent and extend zero-duty access to a large basket of products. A pavilion on Make in India and One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives and Indian textile products during a reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York. (X/@IndiainNewYork)

According to details emerging from officials and industry bodies, the agreement removes punitive and reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Indian exports, while safeguarding sensitive Indian agriculture and dairy segments. The immediate winners are likely to be sectors that were hit hardest by the earlier tariff spike and are heavily dependent on the US market.

Here's a sector-wise look at who could benefit the most:

Agriculture and Dairy: Sensitive sectors which have been protected Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised that India has fully safeguarded its sensitive dairy and agriculture sectors in the trade pact with the United States, even as it opened wider opportunities for labour-intensive and export-oriented industries.

Goyal said the agreement was structured to ensure that core farm segments, including dairy and key staple crops, remain protected from disruptive import competition, describing the outcome as one that respects the interests of Indian farmers while still expanding trade.

Goyal underlined that items such as dairy products and several major agricultural commodities have been kept out of the tariff-cut framework, in line with India’s long-standing approach in free trade agreements.

Textiles and apparel: Expected to be the biggest winner The textiles and clothing sector is likely to be among the largest beneficiaries of the deal, with US tariffs dropping on most shipments.

The US is India’s single largest textiles and apparel market, accounting for roughly $11 billion in exports and nearly 29 per cent of India's total T&C outbound shipments. Industry bodies say the earlier 50 per cent tariff shock had triggered order cuts, production declines of 30–70 per cent in some clusters such as Tirupur and Coimbatore, and job losses.

With duties now aligned or slightly better than competing countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand (mostly in the 19–20% range), Indian exporters regain price competitiveness. Exporters expect:

Return of US buyer orders

Recovery in utilisation levels

Improved margins and hiring

Leather and footwear: Duty relief restores competitiveness Leather goods and footwear exporters were also badly hit by the earlier tariffs imposed by Trump and are expected to see a sharp revival in orders.

The tariff reduction to 18 per cent puts Indian leather and footwear products closer to or slightly better than Asian competitors in the US market. These are labour-intensive segments with strong MSME participation, meaning gains could translate into wider employment support.

Key likely gains include:

Better pricing against Southeast Asian suppliers

Revival of small and mid-sized export units

Improved order visibility from US retailers Carpets, home decor and handicrafts Home decor, carpets and handicraft exports - many of them cottage and cluster-based industries - are expected to benefit significantly from the tariff reset.

Carpet exporters alone ship about $2 billion worth of goods annually to the US. Industry estimates suggest the tariff cut could directly support millions of artisans and weavers linked to the value chain.

Products likely to gain: