US trade team's visit to India likely to be deferred: Report

A US team, which was scheduled to visit India in August for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement, is likely to defer the meeting to a later date, PTI reported on Saturday, citing an unidentified official. A file photo of US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

The negotiations between India and the US were scheduled from August 25-29.

India and the US have held five rounds of talks so far on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The US team was to visit India for the sixth round of talks.

"This visit is likely to be rescheduled," the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on India, which includes 25 per cent additional duties on account of the purchase of Russian oil.

While the US and India are negotiating a trade deal, the former has pressed for an increased market access in politically sensitive areas like dairy and agriculture. However, India has stated that it will not compromise on the interests of farmers and cattle rearers, and said it would not accept the US demands because it impacts the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

Both countries have announced plans to conclude the first phase of the BTA by fall of this year, and are looking to double the bilateral trade between them to USD 500 billion by 2030, up from the present USD 191 billion, according to PTI.