India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

India's technology and innovation have already impressed the world but the future will be much bigger because of innovative youth and increasing tech access, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bengaluru Tech summit via a pre-recorded video message. Highlighting Bengaluru's top position on India's Innovation Index for years, PM Modi called the city the home of technology and thought leadership.

“For a long time, technology was seen as an exclusive domain. It was said to be only for the high and mighty. But India has shown how to democratise technology. India has also shown how to give tech a human touch. In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment,” he said.

“India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty. Under Svamitva scheme, we are using drones to map lands in rural areas. Then, property cards are given to the people. This reduces land disputes. It also helps the poor to access financial services and credit.”

The prime minister stressed that India is no more a place known for red tapism and lays red carpet for investors. He also informed that India jumped to the 40th rank in the Global Innovation Index from 81st rank in 2015 this year.

“Whether it is FDI reforms, or liberalisation of drone rules, steps in the semi-conductor sector, the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business, India has many excellent factors coming together”, he said. The Prime Minister concluded by an appeal. He said “your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen. I invite you all to work with us as we lead the world in solving its problems.”

