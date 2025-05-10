‘India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson’: Shashi Tharoor on ceasefire with Pakistan

After Donald Trump’s announcement that both India and Pakistan have reached a full and immediate ceasefire, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed the understanding between both countries to stop military activities, on land, at sea and in the air. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor during a press conference.(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor remarked that India only wanted to teach ‘terrorists a lesson’ after the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Peace is essential. I am very glad, India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught. The other details are awaited,” news agency ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor.

The ceasefire was reached after a call from the Pakistan DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai in the early afternoon of Saturday.

US also put pressure on Pakistan to stop hostilities and reportedly, their support for the IMF bailout could have been conditional to this.

In a press briefing, the Indian military also maintained a ceasefire will be observed from their side. Commodore Raghu R Nair said, “Whilst we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached today, that is the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. We remain fully prepared and never vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.”

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation,” he added.

The hostilities were triggered by the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, successfully targeting alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan. Then in response, Pakistan launched a wave of drone attacks, which was reportedly foiled by India successfully.