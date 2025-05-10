Menu Explore
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Pakistan open airspace ‘for normal flight operations’ after ceasefire with India

PTI |
May 10, 2025 07:28 PM IST

The announcement was made by the Pakistan Airports Authority, after a ceasefire with India was reached.

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it was opening its airspace for all kinds of traffic, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with India.

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration.(AFP)
Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration.(AFP)

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) made the announcement as apparently normalcy returns to the country after the raging tension with India seems to be ending.

Also Read: What is a ceasefire? India and Pakistan agree to stop military action

“All airports in the country are available for normal flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the relevant airline for the latest schedule of their flights,” the PAA said.

It also said that Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and all airports in the country are available for normal flight operations.

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a certain duration and routes due to the tension with India, which hampered regular air traffic, resulting in inconvenience for passengers.

The decision to open airspace showed that clouds on the horizon of Pakistan and India are lifting.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pakistan open airspace ‘for normal flight operations’ after ceasefire with India
Saturday, May 10, 2025
