What is a ceasefire? India and Pakistan agree to stop military action

In a huge development amid the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that both the countries have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Indian army soldiers stand guard after loud explosions were heard in Srinagar.(AP)

Donald Trump announced the news on his Truth Social handle and also congratulated both countries for reaching the agreement. Follow India Pakistan news live updates

Donald Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

What is a ceasefire?

A ceasefire is a suspension of fighting, either temporary or permanent, with a truce settlement reached. In regards to the India-Pakistan ceasefire, both missile and drone attacks will be halted. Both sides also won’t target civilian infrastructure.

A ceasefire agreement between opposing sides is also often used to allow time for peace talks or negotiations, prevent further escalation of violence and in some cases let humanitarian aid reach civilians.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on the peace agreement that, ""Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air & sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. They will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar also announced the news on social media. Taking to X, he wrote, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.”

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace”, he added.

The Indo-Pak hostilities were triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in Jammu and Kashmir. 26 civilians were killed and the attack’s responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.