Muzaffarnagar man held for ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media

A man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan on a social media application, police said. Man arrested in Muzaffarnagar for posting pro-Pakistan content on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar in a statement said, “A case was registered against a man for posting content in support of Pakistan on his Whatsapp status.”

Police said that the man was arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another man, Anwar Jamil was arrested on Friday evening after a video allegedly showing him raising the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” surfaced on social media.

According to police, Jamil claimed that it was an old video made by a friend, and he raised the slogans in a bet with him.

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) urged citizens to rely only on verified sources and refrain from sharing any unverified content.

The SSP further said that a special cyber patrolling and monitoring campaign is underway to ensure compliance with the directive.

Police have appealed to citizens to act responsibly and refrain from posting or sharing any misleading, provocative, or sensitive content that may compromise national security or disturb communal harmony.