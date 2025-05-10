Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muzaffarnagar man held for ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media

PTI |
May 10, 2025 05:32 PM IST

Police urged citizens to avoid sharing misleading or provocative content online that could harm national security or disrupt communal harmony.

A man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan on a social media application, police said.

Man arrested in Muzaffarnagar for posting pro-Pakistan content on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Man arrested in Muzaffarnagar for posting pro-Pakistan content on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar in a statement said, “A case was registered against a man for posting content in support of Pakistan on his Whatsapp status.”

Police said that the man was arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another man, Anwar Jamil was arrested on Friday evening after a video allegedly showing him raising the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” surfaced on social media.

According to police, Jamil claimed that it was an old video made by a friend, and he raised the slogans in a bet with him.

Earlier, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) urged citizens to rely only on verified sources and refrain from sharing any unverified content.

A special cyber patrolling and monitoring campaign is underway to ensure compliance with the directive.

The SSP further said that a special cyber patrolling and monitoring campaign is underway to ensure compliance with the directive.

Police have appealed to citizens to act responsibly and refrain from posting or sharing any misleading, provocative, or sensitive content that may compromise national security or disturb communal harmony.

Get India Pakistan News Live Updates. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Muzaffarnagar man held for ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On