UP man, 20, arrested for putting Pak flag as display picture on WhatsApp

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man in Meerut for displaying the Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp display picture. Police said a case has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested.(Representative)

The arrested accused has been identified as Dilshad. According to the PTI report, he is a resident of Rakanpur village, which is within the Bhawanpur police station limits.

The cops took Dilshad into custody on Wednesday, when local residents took up the matter with the police who were present in the village for a mock drill.

"Upon inspection of the accused's mobile phone, it was discovered that his WhatsApp display picture featured the picture of a woman holding the Pakistan flag. This reportedly created a tense atmosphere within the village," Bhawanpur station house officer Kuldeep Singh told PTI.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested. A blue-coloured mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Arrangements in Meerut due to rising India-Pakistan tensions

In view of the escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border after India’s counteroffensive in response to the Pahalgam attack, the Meerut district administration has taken up a series of emergency preparedness measures. From health services to transport logistics and public safety, multiple departments have been placed on high alert to ensure swift response in case of any untoward incident, officials said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria has directed all registered private hospitals in the district to reserve a minimum of 10 beds for potential emergency cases. “Given the growing tension between India and Pakistan, we are taking proactive steps to ensure readiness. All private hospitals have been instructed to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical equipment,” Dr Kataria said.

With national security concerns mounting, local law enforcement authorities have launched a vigilance campaign. As part of heightened security measures, police deployment is being planned to monitor suspicious activities. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada has issued instructions for strict checks at all sensitive locations.