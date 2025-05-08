Meerut on high alert amid India-Pakistan standoff

In view of the escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border after India’s counteroffensive in response to the Pahalgam attack, the Meerut district administration has taken up a series of emergency preparedness measures. From health services to transport logistics and public safety, multiple departments have been placed on high alert to ensure swift response in case of any untoward incident, officials said. As part of heightened security measures, police deployment is being planned to monitor suspicious activities. (HT photo)

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria has directed all registered private hospitals in the district to reserve a minimum of 10 beds for potential emergency cases. “Given the growing tension between India and Pakistan, we are taking proactive steps to ensure readiness. All private hospitals have been instructed to ensure availability of essential medicines and medical equipment,” Dr Kataria said.

Additionally, hospitals have been instructed ensure round-the-clock medical services and presence of paramedical staff. Blood of all groups must be stocked, and donation camps should be organised, if necessary, the CMO said. He warned that strict action would be taken against any medical negligence during emergency treatment.

The divisional transport department has also issued fresh directives to all transporters. In a high-level meeting convened by assistant regional transport officer (enforcement) Rajesh Kardam, transport associations and bus operators have been instructed to make buses and trucks available within 2-3 hours in case of an emergency. Kardam laid emphasis on the need for swift mobilisation, saying, “Vehicles may also be deployed beyond district boundaries depending on the situation.”

With national security concerns mounting, local law enforcement authorities have launched a vigilance campaign. As part of heightened security measures, police deployment is being planned to monitor suspicious activities. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Vipin Tada has issued instructions for strict checks at all sensitive locations.

The upcoming Nauchandi Fair, scheduled to begin on May 15, may also be postponed. The municipal corporation preparing for the event has reportedly been asked to hold off the event until further notice.

The municipal corporation has activated emergency helpline numbers for public grievances related to sanitation, water supply, sewage, and lighting. Municipal commissioner Saurabh Gangwar has urged citizens to report any civic issues immediately. The helpline numbers are: 18001803090, 18001805090, 1533, WhatsApp - 8395881001, Mobile - 8395881826.

Gangwar has also directed all zonal incharges, the health officer, and chief tax assessment officer to take immediate action on complaints received through the control room.