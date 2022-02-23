India-China standoff: EAM Jaishankar says India will not accept any change in status quo at LAC

India will not agree to any change in the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while addressing the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are absolutely clear that we will not agree to any change in the status quo, any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

India and China have had 13 rounds of talks between military commanders focused on disengagement.

As a result of these talks, there has been significant headway in many of the friction points, Jaishankar said, “There are some friction points which still remain to be resolved.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 20, Jaishankar said India's relationship with China is going through a ‘very difficult phase’ and that the ‘state of the border will determine the state of the relationship.’

Jaishankar, who arrived in Paris on Tuesday from Germany, is on a three-day visit to France.

He has held talks with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Speaking on economic ties between the two countries, Jaishankar said, “France has been an important bridge for us to the European Union. A key expectation today is French support for the launch of negotiations between India and the EU on trade and investments.”

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tension escalated following a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.