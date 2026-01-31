India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting returns after a decade | Who’s attending and why it matters

India is preparing for the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday, January 31, a meeting that signifies a big diplomatic engagement with the Arab world. India is set to host a key diplomatic engagement with the Arab world as New Delhi prepares for the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM) on January 31. (ANI/File Photo)

Co-chaired by India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the meeting brings together foreign ministers from Arab League member states and the League’s Secretary General, emphasising a renewed push to strengthen political and strategic ties after a decade-long gap.

Foreign Ministers from other Arab League member states, along with the Secretary General of the Arab League, will also participate, according to a press release by Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting is being convened after a gap of ten years, with the first IAFMM held in Bahrain in 2016.

During that inaugural meeting, the ministers identified five priority areas for cooperation, economy, energy, education, media, and culture—and proposed a range of activities across these sectors.

What to expect from second IAFMM? The second IAFMM is expected to build on this foundation, with a focus on expanding and deepening the India–Arab partnership.

The India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism guiding this partnership, which was formally established in March 2002 through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between India and the League of Arab States (LAS), the press release stated.

A Memorandum of Cooperation to establish the Arab–India Cooperation Forum was signed during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, and was later revised in 2013 to streamline its structural organization. India currently holds observer status in the League of Arab States, a pan-Arab body comprising 22 member states.

This will be the first time India is hosting the India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

The event will see participation from all 22 Arab countries, represented by Foreign Ministers, other ministers, ministers of state, senior officials, and the Arab League.

The meeting was preceded by the fourth India–Arab Senior Officials’ Meeting, scheduled for January 30, 2026.

Why it matters? Around 15 foreign ministers from Arab countries are expected to attend the meeting, people familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Among those likely to be present is Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hasan al-Shaybani. If the visit materialises, it would mark the first ministerial-level engagement between New Delhi and Damascus since the formation of the government led by former Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, HT earlier reported.

An Indian diplomat of middle rank visited Damascus in mid-2025 for meetings with Syrian ministers, the first such outreach from India since al-Sharaa assumed office as president.

The meeting also holds significance as it is taking place amid widening differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the situation in Yemen.

In December, Saudi forces struck an Emirati shipment of weapons and equipment intended for the Southern Transitional Council at the Mukalla port and backed an offensive that eventually led to the UAE’s withdrawal from Yemen.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has also drawn closer to Pakistan and Turkiye on key West Asia-related issues, while the UAE has strengthened its ties with Israel.

India has an observer status to the League of Arab States (LAS), a pan-Arab organisation comprising 22 member states.

What Palestine expects from this meet? Palestine foreign minister, Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, praised the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting and called it an important platform to bring together India and the Arab countries on several areas of interest, including the situation in Palestine.

"This is an important forum because it brings India and the Arab countries together, where there will be discussion on areas of interest, one of which would be the situation in Palestine. India is an important player, and we believe that several aspects of that conflict, alongside other important issues, will be discussed around the table", Shahin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I think India is placed to venture into a role that brings both sides together because it's a friend of Israel, and it's a friend of the Palestinian,s and it's a believer in international law. That stance is important for moving things in the right direction... Israel is legitimate. It has been recognised by the state of Palestine. Today I want to legitimise Palestine, and India can help in that direction," Shahin said.