India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement

Indian and Chinese military commanders had a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” on outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during a marathon 16-hour meeting on Saturday, with the two sides agreeing to push for a “mutually acceptable resolution” of the remaining issues “in a steady and orderly manner”, said a joint statement issued on Sunday.

Corps commander-ranked officers of the two armies met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC to discuss the roadmap for further disengagement of their troops at friction points on the contested border on February 20, with the talks taking place after the completion of the first round of disengagement in the Pangong Tso sector.

“The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, (and) push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” said the statement on the 10th round of military talks.

Saturday’s talks began at 10 am and went on till 2 am on Sunday. The two sides “positively appraised” the smooth completion of the disengagement process in the Pangong Lake area, noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC, the statement said.

Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border - were discussed on Saturday.

“The proposals discussed during the talks to normalise the border situation will be put up by both sides before their higher authorities. The agreement on the next steps of disengagement will be finalised after that. We expect disengagement at the remaining friction points to proceed smoothly as it did in the main trouble area (Pangong Tso heights),” an official said on Saturday.

The India-China border standoff in the sensitive Ladakh sector began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each in the theatre along with advanced weaponry.

The PLA’s deployments in Depsang have hindered access of Indian soldiers to routes including the ones leading to Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.

The Indian Army’s patrolling activity has also been affected in Gogra and Hot Springs, where rival troops are forward deployed and where skeletal disengagement took place last year, but the gains could not be consolidated.

The Pangong disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw the two armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) and artillery guns under an agreement reached earlier this month. The disengagement began on February 10.