IAF chief calls for steps to mitigate supply chain disruption

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said that recent global events including the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains to disruptions, while talking about the air force’s dependence on global suppliers to stay combat ready.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrives to attend the Annual Logistics Management Seminar at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The IAF relies heavily on global supply chains for delivery of critical components, equipment and services to maintain its combat potential at optimum level, he said at a seminar on logistics management.

“In recent times, the world has witnessed multiple and varied disruptions like Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict, trade barriers, tariff wars and environmental compliance policies. Such events have highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains to disruptions,” he said.

He added that to mitigate such disruptions, it was important to leverage emerging trends such as digitisation, automation and data analytics to enhance the IAF’s logistics capabilities.

Two-thirds of India’s military equipment is of Russian-origin.

In March, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan said that self-reliance in defence manufacturing was one of the biggest lessons for India from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the three services will have to be the driving force for the campaign to succeed.

