Indian Air Force chief visits Ladakh sector to review security

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday visited air force stations and advanced landing grounds in the Ladakh sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

The IAF chief was briefed on the air force's operational readiness to deal with any contingency in the Ladakh theatre amid the ongoing border row with China. He also interacted with IAF personnel deployed at forward locations.

"During his visit to Thoise, he reviewed the ongoing logistics operations for support and sustenance of troops in the winter season. He also visited DBO and Nyoma ALGs where he was given a security overview in the respective sub-sectors," the statement said.

The air chief also joined the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat for a comprehensive discussion on operational matters with senior IAF and Indian Army commanders at Air Force Station Leh, it added.