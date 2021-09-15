Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts
india news

Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts

Qatar has been playing a crucial role in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal interacting with Afghan evacuees in Qatar on Tuesday.(Twitter/@IndEmbDoha)

Indian ambassador to Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Qatar's foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater and thanked her for the support to people being evacuated from Afghanistan. Dr Mittal also met the evacuees from Afghanistan and interacted with them in Qatar.

"Ambassador met H. E. Assistant Foreign Minister @Lolwah_AlKhater n expressed deep appreciation for her personal efforts to support Afghan evacuees.He thanked Qatar for continuing efforts to facilitate safe passage to foreign nationals including Indians from Afgh," Indian embassy in Qatar said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

"Ambassador visited residential compound hosting Afghan evacuees in Qatar n interacted with them.He handed gifts on behalf of Indian Community in Qatar to Afghan men, women&children as an expression of solidarity&friendship b/n people of India&Afghanistan," it added.

Dr Mittal assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Qatar on August 6, 2020. He has served in Bangladesh, Egypt and Israel in various capacities and as Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Doha has been playing a crucial role in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul, flying in aid and Doha's representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.

The United States pulled its final troops out of Afghanistan on August 30, ending its longest war just ahead of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that prompted its invasion.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian ambassador qatar taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

Ex-Army officer Gurmit Singh may take oath as Uttarakhand's new governor today

PM Narendra Modi to meet Biden in US amid Afghan crisis

WB police trying to derail coal scam probe: ED
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP