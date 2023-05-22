Home / India News / In relief for Go First, tribunal rules lessors can't take possession of planes

In relief for Go First, tribunal rules lessors can't take possession of planes

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 22, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Indian appeals tribunal on Monday upheld the insolvency proceedings against cash-strapped airline Go First.

Go First (HT File)
At least three leasing companies, including GY Aviation Lease and SMBC Aviation Capital, had challenged a tribunal ruling granting Go Airlines (India), widely known as Go First, bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

The airline has blamed its financial woes on problems with engines from Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney, which it said had led to the grounding of nearly half its fleet of Airbus A320 neos. The U.S. engine maker has said the claims are "without merit".

The appeals tribunal said on Monday the National Company Law Tribunal will decide whether lessors who terminated their leases before the bankruptcy proceedings began can repossess their aircraft.

Go First Chairman Varun Berry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

