Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Army conducts major drills in Gujarat’s Creek area
india news

Indian Army conducts major drills in Gujarat’s Creek area

The India Army’s Pune-based Southern Command on Monday concluded high-intensity combat manoeuvres in Kutch’s Creek sector, with the multi-agency drills involving the army, air force, navy, coast guard, Border Security Force, Gujarat state police and the fisheries department, officials familiar with the development said
File photo: Special Forces simulate a raid on an enemy post. (Indian Army)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 10:57 PM IST
ByRahul Singh

The India Army’s Pune-based Southern Command on Monday concluded high-intensity combat manoeuvres in Kutch’s Creek sector, with the multi-agency drills involving the army, air force, navy, coast guard, Border Security Force, Gujarat state police and the fisheries department, officials familiar with the development said.

Sir Creek is a 96-km maritime strip disputed between India and Pakistan in the Rann of Kutch. It divides the Kutch region of Gujarat and the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The four-day exercise, codenamed Dakshin Shakti, was conducted in training areas scattered across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“The exercise involved the insertion of troops and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously in an integrated manner. It involved comprehensive coordination for effective response in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging threats,” the army said in a statement. Top officials from the organisations taking part in the exercise witnessed the joint drills.

The exercise saw India’s marine commandos being dropped from IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters into boats to simulate an attack on an enemy target, the officials said. Hovercraft from the coast guard also landed army reinforcements at the shore to neutralise an enemy post, they added.

RELATED STORIES

The exercise validated future concepts of warfighting in a tri-service battlefield environment, the Southern Command said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ECI holds conference with chief election officers; review meeting on poll-bound states on Tuesday

After outrage from seers, Railways withdraws Ramayan Express’ staff dress code

Mohan Bhagwat says India doesn't need to be a superpower, has this suggestion

India, Sri Lanka and Maldives coast guards conduct exercise
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP