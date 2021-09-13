Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch
india news

Indian Army display firepower, air stunts at Zapad 2021; China & Pakistan watch

The 200-personnel contingent of the Indian Army is participating at the multi-nation military exercise, being reviewed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with nine other countries.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 is being held at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. (Twitter/Indian Army)

The Indian Army contingent of personnel from the Naga Regiment and Mechanised Infantry and commandos of the Indian Air Force on Monday participated at the multi-nation strategic drills, Zapad 2021, at Nizhniy in Russia.

The Indian Army posted on it official Twitter handle that the contingent carried out a joint rehearsal of the Special Heliborne Operation (SHBO) on Sunday for the final validation of the Zapad 2021 exercise, which will continue till September 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Zapad 2021 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic drills at the Mulino testing ground at Nizhny Novgorod earlier in the day, according to Russian news agency TASS.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army india russia ties joint military exercise
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India stands by Afghan people, provided it has unfettered access : Jaishankar

‘Samples of 17 close contacts have tested negative for Nipah’: Kerala health min

At UN high-level meeting on Afghanistan, Jaishankar reiterates India’s commitment

Average daily income from cultivation was 27 per day in 2018-19
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP