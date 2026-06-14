Indian Army drops colonial-era dress traditions, introduces bandi jackets in new uniform code

The Indian Army has revamped its dress regulations to shed colonial-era traditions, authorising closed-neck bandi jackets in formal settings, removing ceremonial pouch belts, and making it optional for reviewing officers to carry swords on parade.

Army’s new dress manual replaces colonial customs with Indian ethos(Representative image)

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The changes are outlined in a newly issued 174-page manual titled “Army Uniforms-2026”, reviewed by the Hindustan Times. Officials aware of the matter stated on Saturday that such a manual was last issued eight years ago.

“In keeping with the nation’s sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated. Collectively, these refinements represent a progressive review of residual colonial-era vestiges while preserving the dignity, functionality and enduring traditions of the Indian Army,” the document stated in a section titled “Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos.”

As part of the overhaul, the army has introduced a new winter dress called 3B for all ranks. It consists of an angola shirt with a battle jacket and beret.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from uniforms, the regulations cover a wide range of appearance and grooming standards for personnel, from tattoos and body piercings to haircuts, moustaches, and the use of cosmetics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from uniforms, the regulations cover a wide range of appearance and grooming standards for personnel, from tattoos and body piercings to haircuts, moustaches, and the use of cosmetics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the first time, the regulations authorise officers to wear bandi jackets as part of the formal dress code. This is in addition to the bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or a full-sleeve shirt with a tie and formal trousers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the first time, the regulations authorise officers to wear bandi jackets as part of the formal dress code. This is in addition to the bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or a full-sleeve shirt with a tie and formal trousers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A closed neck coat (bandi jacket) may be worn over a full sleeved shirt. The bandi jacket may be with or without the neck hook fastening (both patterns are authorised) and will be of solid, sober colour only. Matching formal trousers of sober design and formal closed footwear will be worn,” the manual stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A closed neck coat (bandi jacket) may be worn over a full sleeved shirt. The bandi jacket may be with or without the neck hook fastening (both patterns are authorised) and will be of solid, sober colour only. Matching formal trousers of sober design and formal closed footwear will be worn,” the manual stated. {{/usCountry}}

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The regulations permit women officers to wear sober-coloured sarees, or kurta-salwar and ankle-length straight pants with a dupatta. They expressly bar sleeveless kurtas and casual lowers such as palazzo and cigarette pants.

The pouch belt has been removed from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6. Unique dress numbers are assigned to each uniform in the military for convenience and ease of reference. Such belts remain authorised for officers up to the rank of colonel in the armoured corps, mechanised infantry, regiment of artillery, rifle regiments, Maratha Light Infantry, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and Corps of Signals.

“Pouch belt will not be worn with Dress No 5 and 6. However, it may be worn with ceremonial dresses during regimental/corps functions,” the manual stated.

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Occasions for wearing Dress No. 5 and No. 6 include state functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan or Raj Bhavan, and when dining-in or attending formal receptions at the residences of the Prime Minister, the three service chiefs, and army commanders. They are also worn at state functions in honour of visiting foreign heads of state.

The regulations also drop archaic terms like ‘royal’.

Adjutant General Lt Gen VPS Kaushik stated in the manual’s foreword that the edition “reflects a considered step towards aligning the army’s dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accoutrements and terminology.”

The military’s indigenisation drive accelerated five years ago when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia, Gujarat. He directed the armed forces to erase colonial customs and adopt Indian ways in doctrines, procedures, and customs.

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The Army Uniforms-2026 manual reminds soldiers that tattoos and body piercings are prohibited. Personnel cannot wear any type of bracelet in uniform, except for a single sacred thread on the wrist on the day of a pooja. No religious markings or symbols are allowed, with exceptions for Sikh soldiers.

Moustaches must not exceed 12 cm. All personnel are barred from using deodorants and perfumes while in uniform, though after-shave lotions are allowed.

Women personnel face strict cosmetic regulations. Lipstick, coloured nail polish, bindis, and nose pins are prohibited. Sindoor (vermillion) may be applied so that it is not visible when the beret or peak cap is worn.

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