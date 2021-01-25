Army helicopter crash lands in J-K, 2 pilots injured

Two pilots were grievously injured when an Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crash landed in Lakhanpur area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The pilots have been evacuated from the helicopter and rushed to a Military Base Hospital nearby.

Kathua district police chief Shailendra Kumar Mishra confirmed the incident.

“A Dhruv helicopter of the Army crash landed near Lakhanpur. Two Army pilots have been injured in the incident. They have been evacuated to military base hospital in Pathankot.”

More details awaited.

