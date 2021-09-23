Indian Army neutralises 3 terrorists along Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in Rampur sector near Jammu & Kashmir's Uri along the Line of Control, and seized a cache of arms and ammunition from them on Thursday.

The Army said the terrorists recently crossed over to the Indian territoryfrom Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“A movement was observed in Hathlanga forest early this (Thursday) morning. The attempt was eliminated, with neutralisation of three terrorists” Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding of Srinagar's Chinar Corps said.

He added that the Army foiled a similar attempt by terrorists on September 18.

The Army said it has seized five AK-47 rifles, eight pistols and 70 hand grenades from the terrorists during the operation.

Lt Gen Pandey said there has been increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently.

"While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been a little activity at the launch pads which cannot happen without the knowledge of Pakistan army commanders,” he said.

The Army launched a massive search operation in Uri earlier this week, after it detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

During the search operation earlier, mobile voice calls and the internet services were suspended in the area.