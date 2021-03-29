Home / India News / Indian army recovers cache of weapons along LoC
Indian army recovers cache of weapons along LoC

In the last two years, a total of 16 weapons and over 50 kilograms of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah (Tangdhar)
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:52 AM IST
On the night of March 28 in a specific intelligence-based joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, five AK rifles and seven pistols with a host of magazines and ammunition were recovered. (Sourced)

The Army on Monday said they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector.

Terming the recovery of weapons near the LoC a big success, the Army said that the ammunition was recovered during a joint operation by the Army and the Police.

“On the night of March 28 in a specific intelligence-based joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, five AK rifles and seven pistols with a host of magazines and ammunition were recovered. The operation was conducted in very close proximity of the line of control in Dhanni village which is under direct observation of Pakistan Army posts in Lipa Valley,” a defence spokesman said.

“In the last two years, a total of 16 weapons and over 50 kilograms of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah (Tangdhar),” he said, adding that the Army is alert along the LoC despite the ceasefire.

