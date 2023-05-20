Home / India News / Indian Army rescues over 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim

Indian Army rescues over 500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 20, 2023 02:10 PM IST

The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night.

The Indian Army rescued 500 stranded tourists, including 54 children, from north Sikkim as torrential rain in parts of the Himalayan state caused landslides and roadblocks, a defence official said on Saturday.

Three medical teams were formed to check the health condition of all the travellers, the official said.(Representative image/ File)
Three medical teams were formed to check the health condition of all the travellers, the official said.(Representative image/ File)

Heavy rain was witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang on Friday.

Also Read| Army recovers explosives in Manipur; movement of vehicles to Imphal restored

As a result of the downpour, approximately 500 tourists, who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen valley, were stranded at Chungthang due to landslides and roadblocks en route, he said.

“On request from SDM Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety.

"The stranded tourists included 216 men, 113 women and 54 children, and they were moved to three different army camps. They were provided with hot meals and warm clothing,” the defence spokesperson said.

He also said, “The quick reaction by the troops avoided any mishap. Efforts are on to clear the roads for vehicular movement as soon as possible. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey."

The troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night, he said.

Three medical teams were formed to check the health condition of all the travellers, the official said.

“Initial medical check-up by the army medical teams found all tourists stable,” he said, adding that a woman who had visited Gurudongmar Lake complained of severe headache and dizziness.

“She had signs of acute mountain sickness and was provided immediate medical care. The woman was shifted to the ICU in a medical hospital. She was stable this morning,” the official added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rescue indian army sikkim + 1 more
rescue indian army sikkim
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out