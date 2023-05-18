Army recovers explosives in Manipur; movement of vehicles to Imphal restored

India Army personnel deployed in Manipur, following days of ethnic violence and deaths earlier this month, averted a terror threat as they recovered a cache of explosives, officials said on Thursday. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles were deployed in violence-hit Manipur following ethnic clashes (File Photo)

The explosives were recovered on Wednesday by army personnel operating along the foothills of Imphal East.

“Indian Army patrol team operating along the foothills of Imphal East district in Manipur recovered explosives and remote initiation mechanism for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Bungbal Khullen village on May 17,” the army informed in a brief statement on Thursday.

The recovery includes 3 kg of TNT (Trinitrotoluene), 15 electric detonators, four circuits and remote firing devices.

Last week an Assam Rifles jawan sustained minor injuries while trying to defuse an explosive at the Saiton village in Bishnupur district.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles were deployed in violence-hit Manipur following ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki communities which began on May 3.

The violence has so far claimed at least 73 deaths in the state, left over 200 injured and displaced over 30,000.

The incident led to the heavy deployment of army and para-military personnel. Internet services were shut down across the state on May 4 and have remained suspended till now.

The army informed on Thursday that supplies to Imphal Valley, which remained cut off for days following the clashes due to roadblocks and fear amongst transporters, have been restored.

According to the Indian Army, a convoy of 28 vehicles, including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses, and fuel, moved under the escort of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur police from Noney to Imphal.

“Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from and to Imphal. On 15 May, a convoy of 28 vehicles, including trucks carrying essentials and fuel tankers, moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“Another set of approximately 100 vehicles were moved on May 16 and May 17. Security forces remain committed to restore normalcy, and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur,” added the statement.

