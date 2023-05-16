Manipur phone line to combat misinformation, extends internet ban till May 20

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday launched a telephone number to combat misinformation in the state, where the state’s citizens can report misinformation and seek confirmation of rumours even as the state government extended the ban on internet services across the state for another five days. Soldiers of Indian Army and Assam Rifles have also been deployed in Manipur to restore normalcy in the state (PRO, Nagaland)

“We have introduced one phone number (9485280461) for having ‘Rumour Free Manipur’ so that anyone having knowledge of any rumour or incident which is suspected to be correct or incorrect should dial this number and narrate it,” the state’s security advisor and former CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, appointed after the violence began, said.

Singh said that the people manning these lines have been directed to cross check the areas where the rumour is reported and get back to the caller with the correct information.

The initiative comes even as there were still stray incidents of violence reported on Monday, close to two weeks after ethnic violence between the majority Meiteis, and tribal Kukis tore through the state, leaving 71 people dead, 231 injured, and over 1,700 homes burnt.

An order issued by H Gyan Prakash, commissioner (home) later said the ban on internet services was being extended till May 20 in view of police reports about incidents of fighting “amongst volunteers/youths of major communities residing in the state” and reports of arson of houses and other premises.

The order said all internet services including mobile data and broadband will remain suspended throughout the state to stop “spread of disinformation and false rumours”. The Manipur government suspended mobile data services in some districts of the state on May 3 following communal violence. A day later, all internet services were shut across the state.

Speaking on the security situation in the state, the security advisor said that on the afternoon of May 15, about 20 to 30 suspected militants surrounded a picnic spot near Kanglatongbi under Sekmai police station limits, and vandalised the property. CRPF personnel are now camping in the area. Separately, a truck was burnt at around 2 pm near milestone 34 in Kangpokpi district by suspected militants.

On the issue of the National Highway 2 being blocked, Singh said that the state government has started to use National Highway 37 as an alternative route for the transportation of supplies.

“Two days ago, 20 goods trucks which include 7 for Tamenglong district and 13 for valley districts have been escorted from Jiribam side,”he said. “Yesterday 21 good trucks including oil tankers were also transported and today they have reached valley districts.”

On Tuesday around 74 good trucks are being escorted from Jiribam along the NH 37 and they are supposed to reach here by late this evening.If not they will be arriving tomorrow morning, he said.

“1674 LPG cylinders have been sent to Churachandpur on Tuesday from Sekmai bottling plant in 10 trucks of Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF because drivers from here are not feeling safe to go there. So we’re maintaining all kinds of supplies to the hills as well as in the rest of the valley,” he said.

