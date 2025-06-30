Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to interact with students, ISRO scientists on Friday

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will interact with school students and scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday. Friday's interaction will be held via ham radio, with a telebridge being set up at Bengaluru's U R Rao Satellite Centre.(@PMOIndia)

Shukla, along with three other astronauts, is part of the Axiom-4 space mission, which is a 14-day scientific expedition to the International Space Station.

Friday's interaction will be held via ham radio, with a telebridge being set up at Bengaluru's U R Rao Satellite Centre, news agency PTI quoted the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS) as saying.

Ham radio is a non-commercial radio-communication service considered to be reliable during disasters, when conventional modes of communication are not accessible.

The interaction will be held under the ARISS programme, which facilitates radio communication opportunities between school students and astronauts at the ISS.

"Contact upcoming with India! @Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla, VU2TNI, will talk to the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka via ham radio from the Space Station. Scheduled Fri. July 4 at 10:17 UTC, 6:17 AM ET, 3:47 PM ISS via K6DUE telebridge," ARISS posted on X.

Axiom-4 crew's scientific experiments onboard ISS

During their tiny at the ISS, the Axiom-4 crew will be carrying out a string of scientific experiments. Shukla on Sunday conducted the space microalgae experiment, wherein he captured images of the algae strains after deploying sample bags at his orbital post.

Axiom Space said that the time organisms could play an important role in the future of space exploration, and could offer a sustainable and “nutrient-rich food source” for space missions that last for longer durations.

Apart from this, the crew also worked on the Neuro Motion VR project, wherein the astronauts put on VR headsets and carried out attention-based tasks. During this, their brain activity is monitored using functional near-infrared spectroscopy.

The crew is also working on gathering data to comprehend how spaceflight missions impact cardiovascular and balance systems, which could help with real-time monitoring of health.

-With PTI inputs